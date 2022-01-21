Bills final injury report, what it means in the Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs vs. Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills released its final injury report on Friday ahead of Sunday’s massive Divisional round showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Bills are headed to Arrowhead Stadium healthy as no players carry an official injury designation for Sunday’s game. The only two players that were listed on the injury report this week were defensive end Marlo Addison (shoulder) and wide receiver Stefon Diggs (rest). The latter was simply held out of practice on Friday to preserve him for the postseason showdown while the former was a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday before going through a full practice on Friday.

Bills final injury report

Out: N/A

Doubtful: N/A

Questionable: N/A

Notable players on in-week report: DE Marlo Addison (shoulder), WR Stefon Diggs (rest)

How the team’s injuries may affect matchup vs. Chiefs

The Bills being healthy across the board is massive as they’ll need all hands on deck to topple the two-time defending AFC Champion Chiefs on their turf. Kansas City has only improved since the previous matchup between the two squads early in the regular season so Buffalo will need guys like Diggs and Addison operating at a high level to win.