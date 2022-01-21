Why is there no cut for the 2022 American Express tournament on Friday

The PGA Tour tees off the second round of the 2022 American Express on Friday at 11:40 a.m. ET, and the three courses across Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley allow 156 pro golfers to pair with 156 amateurs for as many shots and rounds as you’ll see at a Tour event all year.

But it also means that all players get the opportunity to play all three courses, and because that takes three days, it means there’s no cut until after Saturday’s action is complete.

When this event was the Bob Hope Desert Classic years ago, it was actually a five-round 90-hole event. Players would start on Wednesday, then move to a single course after a cut on Friday afternoon for the final two rounds. But that format was dispensed with in 2012, and it has been the 3+1 arrangement since.

A total of 13 different tracks in the Palm Springs area have been used since the tournament’s inception in 1960, but the PGA West Stadium Course has been the host of the final round each year since 2016. The good news is that even with all the extra golf being played, the weather in the Coachella Valley is as consistent as it is beautiful this time of year. So there’s basically never a threat to have a round delayed by rain.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line after 54 holes will be the top 65 players, plus those tied at the end of that group.