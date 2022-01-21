104 total players given early enrollee status for 2022 NFL Draft

The list of early enrollees for the 2022 NFL Draft is here, with 104 players in total deciding to head to professional football by renouncing the balance of their collegiate eligibility.
Of those 104, 27 have already met graduation requirements at their college early and are thus immediately eligible. That list includes Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, likely to be one of the top two picks in the draft.
For draftniks, the list includes exciting prospects such as quarterback Matt Corral from Mississippi, wide receiver Drake London from USC (coming off an injury that ended his season), and cornerback Derek Stingley from LSU. Even punter Matt Araiza from San Diego State should be the subject of some intrigue, as he’s perhaps the best punter in the history of college football and can project as a place kicker as well.
Players had to submit written notification to the NFL offices on or before a January 17 deadline to be eligible for selection this year. Here is the list of players that did so. Players that are italicized have already completed their degree requirements.
2022 NFL Draft Early Enrollees
|Name
|Position
|College
|Name
|Position
|College
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|Brigham Young
|Alec Anderson
|T
|UCLA
|Matt Araiza
|P
|San Diego State
|David Bell
|WR
|Purdue
|Dane Belton
|DB
|Iowa
|Nik Bonitto
|LB
|Oklahoma
|Andrew Booth
|DB
|Clemson
|Gabe Brkic
|K
|Oklahoma
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|Arkansas
|Leo Chenal
|LB
|Wisconsin
|Lewis Cine
|DB
|Georgia
|Snoop Conner
|RB
|Mississippi
|Matt Corral
|QB
|Mississippi
|Charles Cross
|T
|Mississippi State
|Nick Cross
|DB
|Maryland
|Tyrion Davis-Price
|RB
|LSU
|Nakobe Dean
|LB
|Georgia
|William Dunkle
|G
|San Diego State
|Jerrion Ealy
|RB
|Mississippi
|Ikem Ekwonu
|T
|North Carolina State
|Kaiir Elam
|DB
|Florida
|Kaleb Eleby
|QB
|Western Michigan
|Noah Elliss
|DT
|Idaho
|Martin Emerson
|DB
|Mississippi State
|Erik Ezukanma
|WR
|Texas Tech
|Cordale Flott
|DB
|LSU
|Ahmad Gardner
|DB
|Cincinnati
|Tyler Goodson
|RB
|Iowa
|Kyler Gordon
|DB
|Washington
|Kenyon Green
|G
|Texas A&M
|Ben Griffiths
|P
|Southern California
|Breece Hall
|RB
|Iowa State
|Kyle Hamilton
|DB
|Notre Dame
|Christian Harris
|LB
|Alabama
|Kevin Harris
|RB
|South Carolina
|Daxton Hill
|DB
|Michigan
|Christopher Hinton
|DT
|Michigan
|Drake Jackson
|LB
|Southern California
|Cam Jurgens
|C
|Nebraska
|Zonovan Knight
|RB
|North Carolina State
|DeMarvin Leal
|DT
|Texas A&M
|Drake London
|WR
|Southern California
|Sincere McCormick
|RB
|Texas-San Antonio
|Trent McDuffie
|DB
|Washington
|Ja'Quan McMillian
|DB
|East Carolina
|John Metchie
|WR
|Alabama
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|Western Michigan
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|Michigan State
|Evan Neal
|T
|Alabama
|David Ojabo
|LB
|Michigan
|George Pickens
|WR
|Georgia
|Makai Polk
|WR
|Mississippi State
|Sean Rhyan
|T
|UCLA
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|Kentucky
|Dare Rosenthal
|T
|Kentucky
|Brandon Smith
|LB
|Penn State
|Tyler Smith
|T
|Tulsa
|Isaiah Spiller
|RB
|Texas A&M
|Chris Steele
|DB
|Southern California
|Derek Stingley
|DB
|LSU
|Tyler Vrabel
|T
|Boston College
|Kenneth Walker
|RB
|Michigan State
|Rasheed Walker
|T
|Penn State
|Travon Walker
|DT
|Georgia
|Dohnovan West
|C
|Arizona State
|Devon Williams
|WR
|Oregon
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|Alabama
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|Notre Dame
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|Ohio State
|Alex Wright
|LB
|Alabama-Birmingham
|Mykael Wright
|DB
|Oregon
|Jalen Wydermyer
|TE
|Texas A&M
|Cade York
|K
|LSU
|Jalyn Armour-Davis
|DB
|Alabama
|Brian Asamoah
|LB
|Oklahoma
|Kevin Austin
|WR
|Notre Dame
|Slade Bolden
|WR
|Alabama
|Jashaun Corbin
|RB
|Florida State
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|UCLA
|Joshua Ezeudu
|G
|North Carolina
|John FitzPatrick
|TE
|Georgia
|Jerome Ford
|RB
|Cincinnati
|Vincent Gray
|DB
|Michigan
|Hassan Haskins
|RB
|Michigan
|Sam Howell
|QB
|North Carolina
|George Karlaftis
|DE
|Purdue
|Tyler Linderbaum
|C
|Iowa
|Verone McKinley
|DB
|Oregon
|Kyler McMichael
|DB
|North Carolina
|James Mitchell
|TE
|Virginia Tech
|Nicholas Petit-Frere
|T
|Ohio State
|Kyle Philips
|WR
|UCLA
|Tyler Snead
|WR
|East Carolina
|Carson Strong
|QB
|Nevada
|Isaac Taylor-Stuart
|DB
|Southern California
|Master Teague
|RB
|Ohio State
|Luke Tenuta
|T
|Virginia Tech
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|DE
|Oregon
|Cameron Thomas
|DE
|San Diego State
|Zamir White
|RB
|Georgia
|Travis Jones
|DT
|Connecticut
|Justyn Ross
|WR
|Clemson
|Jermaine Waller
|DB
|Virginia Tech
|Josh Watts
|P
|Colorado