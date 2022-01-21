104 total players given early enrollee status for 2022 NFL Draft

The list of early enrollees for the 2022 NFL Draft is here, with 104 players in total deciding to head to professional football by renouncing the balance of their collegiate eligibility.

Of those 104, 27 have already met graduation requirements at their college early and are thus immediately eligible. That list includes Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, likely to be one of the top two picks in the draft.

For draftniks, the list includes exciting prospects such as quarterback Matt Corral from Mississippi, wide receiver Drake London from USC (coming off an injury that ended his season), and cornerback Derek Stingley from LSU. Even punter Matt Araiza from San Diego State should be the subject of some intrigue, as he’s perhaps the best punter in the history of college football and can project as a place kicker as well.

Players had to submit written notification to the NFL offices on or before a January 17 deadline to be eligible for selection this year. Here is the list of players that did so. Players that are italicized have already completed their degree requirements.