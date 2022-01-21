 clock menu more-arrow no yes

104 total players given early enrollee status for 2022 NFL Draft

You’ve either got to apply or graduate early to enter the NFL Draft after three seasons. Here’s the list of players that have done so.

By Collin Sherwin
Kayvon Thibodeaux of the Oregon Ducks rushes against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images

The list of early enrollees for the 2022 NFL Draft is here, with 104 players in total deciding to head to professional football by renouncing the balance of their collegiate eligibility.

Of those 104, 27 have already met graduation requirements at their college early and are thus immediately eligible. That list includes Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, likely to be one of the top two picks in the draft.

For draftniks, the list includes exciting prospects such as quarterback Matt Corral from Mississippi, wide receiver Drake London from USC (coming off an injury that ended his season), and cornerback Derek Stingley from LSU. Even punter Matt Araiza from San Diego State should be the subject of some intrigue, as he’s perhaps the best punter in the history of college football and can project as a place kicker as well.

Players had to submit written notification to the NFL offices on or before a January 17 deadline to be eligible for selection this year. Here is the list of players that did so. Players that are italicized have already completed their degree requirements.

2022 NFL Draft Early Enrollees

Name Position College
Tyler Allgeier RB Brigham Young
Alec Anderson T UCLA
Matt Araiza P San Diego State
David Bell WR Purdue
Dane Belton DB Iowa
Nik Bonitto LB Oklahoma
Andrew Booth DB Clemson
Gabe Brkic K Oklahoma
Treylon Burks WR Arkansas
Leo Chenal LB Wisconsin
Lewis Cine DB Georgia
Snoop Conner RB Mississippi
Matt Corral QB Mississippi
Charles Cross T Mississippi State
Nick Cross DB Maryland
Tyrion Davis-Price RB LSU
Nakobe Dean LB Georgia
William Dunkle G San Diego State
Jerrion Ealy RB Mississippi
Ikem Ekwonu T North Carolina State
Kaiir Elam DB Florida
Kaleb Eleby QB Western Michigan
Noah Elliss DT Idaho
Martin Emerson DB Mississippi State
Erik Ezukanma WR Texas Tech
Cordale Flott DB LSU
Ahmad Gardner DB Cincinnati
Tyler Goodson RB Iowa
Kyler Gordon DB Washington
Kenyon Green G Texas A&M
Ben Griffiths P Southern California
Breece Hall RB Iowa State
Kyle Hamilton DB Notre Dame
Christian Harris LB Alabama
Kevin Harris RB South Carolina
Daxton Hill DB Michigan
Christopher Hinton DT Michigan
Drake Jackson LB Southern California
Cam Jurgens C Nebraska
Zonovan Knight RB North Carolina State
DeMarvin Leal DT Texas A&M
Drake London WR Southern California
Sincere McCormick RB Texas-San Antonio
Trent McDuffie DB Washington
Ja'Quan McMillian DB East Carolina
John Metchie WR Alabama
Skyy Moore WR Western Michigan
Jalen Nailor WR Michigan State
Evan Neal T Alabama
David Ojabo LB Michigan
George Pickens WR Georgia
Makai Polk WR Mississippi State
Sean Rhyan T UCLA
Wan'Dale Robinson WR Kentucky
Dare Rosenthal T Kentucky
Brandon Smith LB Penn State
Tyler Smith T Tulsa
Isaiah Spiller RB Texas A&M
Chris Steele DB Southern California
Derek Stingley DB LSU
Tyler Vrabel T Boston College
Kenneth Walker RB Michigan State
Rasheed Walker T Penn State
Travon Walker DT Georgia
Dohnovan West C Arizona State
Devon Williams WR Oregon
Jameson Williams WR Alabama
Kyren Williams RB Notre Dame
Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State
Alex Wright LB Alabama-Birmingham
Mykael Wright DB Oregon
Jalen Wydermyer TE Texas A&M
Cade York K LSU
Jalyn Armour-Davis DB Alabama
Brian Asamoah LB Oklahoma
Kevin Austin WR Notre Dame
Slade Bolden WR Alabama
Jashaun Corbin RB Florida State
Greg Dulcich TE UCLA
Joshua Ezeudu G North Carolina
John FitzPatrick TE Georgia
Jerome Ford RB Cincinnati
Vincent Gray DB Michigan
Hassan Haskins RB Michigan
Sam Howell QB North Carolina
George Karlaftis DE Purdue
Tyler Linderbaum C Iowa
Verone McKinley DB Oregon
Kyler McMichael DB North Carolina
James Mitchell TE Virginia Tech
Nicholas Petit-Frere T Ohio State
Kyle Philips WR UCLA
Tyler Snead WR East Carolina
Carson Strong QB Nevada
Isaac Taylor-Stuart DB Southern California
Master Teague RB Ohio State
Luke Tenuta T Virginia Tech
Kayvon Thibodeaux DE Oregon
Cameron Thomas DE San Diego State
Zamir White RB Georgia
Travis Jones DT Connecticut
Justyn Ross WR Clemson
Jermaine Waller DB Virginia Tech
Josh Watts P Colorado

