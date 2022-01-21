Rudy Gobert questionable Friday vs. Pistons, Donovan Mitchell out

Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert is questionable for Friday’s contest against the Detroit Pistons with an ankle injury. Utah is already without star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who is in concussion protocol. Here’s how both injuries will impact bettors from a fantasy basketball and DFS perspective.

Fantasy basketball impact

With Mitchell out, Jordan Clarkson ($5,800) becomes the one to step up and take those minutes. Joe Ingles ($4,200) is also a candidate to step into Mitchell’s spot and has some additional upside as a creator. If Gobert is ruled out, look for Utah to go with Udoka Azubuike ($3,000) in the middle. The Jazz could also operate with more small-ball lineups, which means guys like Royce O’Neale and Bojan Bogdanovic getting even more minutes than they originally were slotted for.

Betting impact

It’s hard to back the Pistons in any contest this season, so Utah should remain the favorite even if Gobert does sit.