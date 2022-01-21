Rudy Gobert, LeBron James, Seth Curry headline NBA injury report for Friday, January 21

Friday’s NBA slate features a 11 games, which means there’s a long injury report to go along with that. The league is still putting players and coaches in health and safety protocols, although that number is far less than it was a month ago. Here’s a look at Friday’s injury report in the NBA.

NBA Injury Report: January 21

No notable injuries for either team.

LeBron James (abdominal strain) probable

LeBron James has been banged up but should be good to go against the Magic tonight. With the weirdness going on with Russell Westbrook being benched earlier in the week, one could benefit from looking into both Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Monk as value options in DFS for tonight’s showdown.

Wendell Carter Jr. (hamstring) probable

Wendell Carter Jr. could possibly return to the court against the Lakers tonight but in the event that he’s limited, one could still lean on Mo Bamba as a strong fantasy option. He’s averaged 31.3 fantasy points in DFS over the last three games and his 32 point performance against the 76ers on Wednesday earned him 49 DFS points.

Nicholas Batum (protocols) questionable

Marcus Morris Sr. (personal) questionable

With Batum and Morris potentially out yet again for the Clippers, Ivica Zubac continues to be a strong DFS and fantasy play. The big man put up 32 points and 10 rebounds against the Nuggets on Wednesday.

Seth Curry (ankle) questionable

Danny Green (hip) OUT

Matisse Thybule (shoulder) OUT

With Seth Curry questionable, fantasy users should still look into Tyrese Maxey as an option. He’s averaging 27.8 fantasy points over his last five outings.

Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee soreness) OUT

Clint Capela (ankle) game-time decision

Danilo Gallinari (ankle) game-time decision

Clint Capela’s ankle injury has opened up De’Andre Hunter as an effective weapon in the paint, so keep him a look in your lineups.

Tyler Herro (protocols) OUT

Kyle Lowry (personal) OUT

New role players have continually stepped up for the Heat as of late as guards like Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, and Jimmy Butler have missed time. Any one of Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, or Caleb Martin would present themselves as a strong value play for tonight’s game.

Aaron Nesmith (ankle) questionable

Marcus Smart (reconditioning) questionable

Keep tabs on the status of both Smart and Nesmith heading into tonight’s home game against the Blazers. Dennis Schroder is right there for the taking if Smart isn’t able to suit up.

Gary Trent Jr. (ankle) questionable

Gary Trent Jr. could potentially return from a two-week hiatus for tonight’s game but in the event that doesn’t happen, Scottie Barnes’ role only increases.

Lonzo Ball (knee) OUT

Zach LaVine (knee) OUT

The Bulls continue to re-adjust in life without Lonzo Ball or Zach LaVine and that presents the opportunity for Coby White and Alex Caruso to continue to present themselves as viable fantasy options.

Kevin Durant (MCL sprain) OUT

Paul Millsaps (personal) OUT

As the Nets navigate the next month without Kevin Durant, LaMarcus Aldridge becomes a primary inside presence for the Brooklyn while Kessler Edwards could be a potential fantasy sleeper.

Desmond Bane (protocols) OUT

Kyle Anderson (protocols) OUT

Dillon Brooks (ankle) OUT

The Grizzlies are still without both Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks at shooting guard and that only increases the value of Ja Morant as a No. 1 fantasy option. Brandon Clarke has also been a solid hand for the last week and a half and is worth a look for DFS users.

Jerami Grant (thumb/protocols) OUT

Jerami Grant continues to sit out as the Pistons have been sending feelers out to trade him by the deadline. Saddiq Bey had himself a solid 30 point, seven rebound performance on Wednesday and could be a primary starter in fantasy lineups for tonight.

Rudy Gobert (ankle) questionable

Hassan Whiteside (protocols) OUT

Rudy Gobert could potentially miss tonight’s game against the Pistons with an ankle injury. With Hassan Whiteside also out for this game, look for Royce O’Neale to step it up in the post.

Draymond Green (disc) OUT

Klay Thompson (injury management) OUT

Andrew Wiggins (foot) questionable

Update - Wiggins has been added to the injury report with a foot issue and is officially questionable for the contest.

Both Green and Thompson are out, so look for Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Poole to step into larger roles offensively. Stephen Curry is still the focal point of this team but these supporting players will be strong fantasy/DFS options Friday.