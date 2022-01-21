Report: Lakers offered Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn and first-round pick for Jerami Grant

The Los Angeles Lakers are in trade rumors Friday amid an extended stretch of subpar results on the court this season. According to Marc Stein, the Lakers have made an offer to the Detroit Pistons for Jerami Grant involving Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn and a 2027 first-round pick. That is the earliest draft pick the Lakers can trade due to the Stepien Rule.

The Lakers have offered Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn, and their 2027 1st-round pick to the Pistons for Jerami Grant.



(via @TheSteinLine, more at https://t.co/Abo5mZYOXf) pic.twitter.com/P0j7EtoXti — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 21, 2022

This report comes along with Stein’s information about the Rockets potentially willing to bring Russell Westbrook back to Houston in a John Wall swap deal. The Lakers wouldn’t be able to do both deals because the Rockets would also be seeking draft assets with the 2027 pick being at the top of the list.

Grant is going to be heavily involved in trade rumors as the Pistons undergo a rebuild, but that draft pick seems too far out for Detroit to consider it. Horton-Tucker hasn’t played well this season but could develop better with more minutes in Detroit. Nunn is still dealing with a knee injury, so it’s hard to see the Pistons valuing him highly. Detroit is likely to get better offers from other contenders in the form of young players with potential and draft picks.