Tyler Wahl: Status of Wisconsin forward for game against Michigan State on Friday

Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl will not be available once again for the Badgers tonight in their Big Ten matchup against the Michigan State Spartans.

Status Update vs. Michigan State:



Tyler Wahl (lower body) will not be active tonight for Wisconsin — brandon harrison (@brandonharrison) January 22, 2022

The 6’9 junior Wahl averages 11.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game for the Badgers, who have won seven straight games and sit 15-2, 6-1 in the Big Ten. Only one team in America turns it over less than Wisconsin per possession, and their depth is a big factor in their consistency so far this season.

Look for Carter Gilmore to get more run at the four tonight, and of course Big Ten Player of The Year candidate Johnny Davis will need to have a big game as well. Wisconsin’s last loss was to Ohio State in their Big 12 opener on December 11th.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Badgers are listed as a 3.5-point favorite at home. The line opened with Wisconsin the 4-point chalk. The total sits at 139.