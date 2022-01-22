Packers vs. 49ers inactives: Who is not playing for Green Bay in Divisional Round

The Green Bay Packers will be in action after a bye week as the NFC’s No. 1 seed, taking on the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs. Green Bay will likely be getting some key players back for this postseason run as it looks to make a third straight NFC championship game. Here’s a look at Green Bay’s injury report and potential inactives ahead of Saturday’s game, with the official list coming out approximately 90 minutes before kickoff.

Packers inactives/players with injury designation

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (doubtful) - back

OT David Bakhtiari (questionable) - knee

CB Jaire Alexander (questionable) - shoulder

The impact

Valdes-Scantling is unlikely to go, meaning more responsibility for Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb in the receiving department. Bakhtiari’s availability will mean a lot, especially with Nick Bosa being cleared to play. The Packers have fared well without Alexander in the secondary, but could still use their star cornerback if he’s ready to suit up. Green Bay will be getting Za’Darius Smith back for sure, so at least one big name is coming back for the postseason.