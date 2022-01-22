What channel is 49ers vs. Packers on and what is game time for Divisional round matchup

The Green Bay Packers host the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 22nd. The game will air on FOX.

The 49ers are the No. 6 seed for the NFC and took down the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round. They continued to use Deebo Samuel in a variety of ways and Samuel is making great strides as a rusher as well as a route runner. The 49ers' defense also had a chance to shine as they held the Cowboys' offense to only 17 points with 10 of them coming in the 4th quarter.

The Packers are the No. 1 seed in the NFC and they earned home-field advantage and a first-round bye. They have had the time to rest and have extra preparation to try and solve the 49ers' offense. Aaron Rodgers was on an MVP pace in the regular season and if the offense doesn’t start slowly, it could be a long night for the Niners.

49ers vs. Packers Divisional round matchup

Game date: Saturday, January 22nd

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

The Packers are a -5.5 point favorite and are the favorite with -235 moneyline odds. The 49ers are the underdogs with +190 moneyline odds with the point total set at 47.5.