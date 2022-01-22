What channel is Bengals vs. Titans on and what is game time for Divisional round matchup

The Tennessee Titans play host to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL playoffs. Kickoff from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee is set for 4:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS.

The Bengals have ended their 31-year drought without a playoff win. The No. 4 seed AFC North Champions prevailed over the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-19. The team has the city behind them and the team presented Cincinnati with one of the game balls from the victory. With the way that this offense is playing, they don’t look like they are planning on stopping with only one playoff win.

The Titans earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC which brought with it a first-round bye and home field advantage. This ended up being a huge help for the team as they are expecting to get Derrick Henry back. Having one of the best running backs in the league back on your team should also help open up the receiving game. If their defense can slow down the wide receiver trio of the Bengals, they could have a date in the AFC Championship game.

Bengals vs. Titans Divisional round matchup

Game date: Saturday, January 22nd

Game time: 4:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

The Titans are -3.5 point favorite and have -165 moneyline odds. The Bengals have +145 odds as the underdog and the point total is set for 47.