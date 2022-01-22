How to watch Bengals vs. Titans in the Divisional round of the 2022 playoffs via live online stream

This past weekend, both the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans won their matchups in the Wild Card round. Now, these teams will face off in the Divisional Round. The game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday and airs on CBS. Plenty will be watching the game on TV, but if you’ve cut the cord on cable or just won’t be in front of your television, there are several options available to live stream the game.

CBS will stream the game on the CBS Live TV site and the Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play, but to do so requires a cable log-in. The games are also available to live stream on the Official NFL App or by accessing the Yahoo! Sports app, which both broadcast in-market and primetime games throughout the regular and post-season.

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

Moneyline odds: Titans -195, Bengals +165

If you don’t have a cable subscription, there are quite a few streaming services offering free trials for one or two weeks. You can check YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV and be able to stream the game this week. The game is often a little bit delayed on live streams, but usually, it’s only between 30 and 60 seconds behind the TV broadcast. That can impact you if you’re on Twitter during the game, but otherwise, it’s an easy option.