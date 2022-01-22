How to watch 49ers vs. Packers in the Divisional Round of the 2022 playoffs via live online stream

The Wild Card round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs is complete, and the matchups for the Divisional round are set. This round features the Green Bay Packers hosting the San Francisco 49ers. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET and airs on FOX. Plenty will be watching the game on TV, but if you’ve cut the cord on cable or just won’t be in front of your television, there are several ways to live stream the game.

FOX will stream the game on FOX Live and the FOX Sports App, but to do so requires a cable log-in. The games are also available to live stream on the Official NFL App or by accessing the Yahoo! Sports app, which both broadcast in-market and primetime games throughout the regular and post-season.

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: 49ers +190, Packers -235

If you don’t have a cable subscription, there are quite a few streaming services offering free trials for one or two weeks. You can check YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV and be able to stream Eagles vs. Bucs this week. The game is often a little bit delayed on live streams, but usually, it’s only between 30 and 60 seconds behind the TV broadcast. That can impact you if you’re on Twitter during the game, but otherwise, it’s an easy option.