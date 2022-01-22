George Kittle fantasy outlook: Start or sit 49ers TE in the Divisional round?

The San Francisco 49ers successfully went on the road and took care of business in the NFC Wild Card round last Sunday, toppling the Dallas Cowboys. They will look to do the same in the Divisional Round on Saturday when facing the top-seeded Green Bay Packers.

49ers tight end George Kittle has been quiet from a fantasy perspective over the last month of the season. We’ll go over his viability as an option within your DraftKings Daily Fantasy lineups this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers TE George Kittle ($5,300)

Kittle has been held in check as of late, combining for just nine catches and 78 receiving yards over the last four weeks. He hasn’t gone above six fantasy points in any of those outings and a lot of it has to do with the thumb injury to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The 49ers will be judicious about how they distribute the ball through the air considering the frigid conditions in Green Bay on Saturday. Even though he’s in a bit of a fantasy slump, Kittle is still worth a start given his potential to break a game open under any circumstance.