Aaron Rodgers fantasy outlook: Start or sit Packers QB in the Divisional round?

Aaron Rodgers is ready to build upon his MVP-worthy regular season with a deep playoff run. How will he fare in the Divisional round versus the San Francisco 49ers?

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers ($7,100)

Rodgers has been on a ridiculous tear since Week 11, racking up 20 passing touchdowns and no interceptions through his previous seven games. He surpassed 20 DraftKings points in all of those games except in Week 18, when he posted 14.2 points before taking the second half off against the Lions. The health of 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa and linebacker Fred Warner will be something to track closely this week if you want to use Rodgers in your lineups this weekend. Bosa is in the concussion protocol while Warner suffered an ankle injury in the 49ers’ Wild Card game victory. If they are inactive this Sunday, Rodgers should have plenty of time to find his targets against San Francisco’s mediocre.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Rodgers is a fantastic start at this price.