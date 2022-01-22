Aaron Jones fantasy outlook: Start or sit Packers RB in the Divisional round?

Even though the regular season is far in the rearview mirror, many people still get their fantasy football fix through DFS or even a playoff fantasy league. Managers who opt to play postseason fantasy will have their eyes keenly on the San Francisco 49ers game as they travel to Wisconsin to take on Aaron Jones and the Green Bay Packers. Jones has been a solid rusher all season long, but how will he fare against a stout San Fran defense?

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers RB Aaron Jones ($6,800)

Jones has been an efficient rusher all season long for the Packers, ranking second in the team with yards on the ground, less than 10 off the pace of the team’s leading ball carrier. Jones finished the season seeing a pretty consistent workload. He had 10 or more carries in 10 games of the regular season and he hit that total in three of the team’s last five games.

He hasn’t scored a touchdown on the ground since Week 14, but he had probably his best game of the second half of the season in the regular-season finale. He rushed the ball eight times but racked up 76 yards on the ground and another 30 through the air on five catches. In the Week 3 matchup between Green Bay and the 49ers, Jones ran the ball 19 times for 82 yards and a score.

He’s seen his usage as a pass-catcher increase as the regular season came to an end. In the final two weeks of the season, he saw 12 targets and caught 10 of them for a total of 51 yards. He also scored a receiving touchdown in Week 15.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Jones has seen his role expand as the season has gone on and he provides a ton of great value to any DFS lineup this weekend.