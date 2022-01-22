AJ Dillon fantasy outlook: Start or sit Packers RB in the Divisional round?

The Green Bay Packers will welcome the San Francisco 49ers to Lambeau Field for the NFC Divisional Playoff round.

AJ Dillon took up the RB1 duties in place of Aaron Jones in the final week of the regular season as Jones dealt with a knee injury. He’s expected to be good to go this weekend, so how should DFS players and fantasy managers handle Dillon?

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers RB AJ Dillon ($5,100)

Dillon is the team’s leading rusher this season, but Jones is the clear RB1 for the Packers right now. Dillon is a good RB2 for the team and he’s been very productive at times. He’s scored five touchdowns on the ground this season and two more through the air.

Though his past performances against the Niners should be concerning. In the Week 3 win over San Francisco, Dillon ran the ball six times, but only accounted for 18 yards. He also only caught one ball for seven yards on two targets. So he struggled against the Niners in the past.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Dillon is worth the play if you’re on a bit of a budget, but don’t expect him to have nearly the same kind of production as his teammate will.