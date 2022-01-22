Davante Adams fantasy outlook: Start or sit Packers WR in the Divisional round?

Davante Adams had a huge game against San Francisco 49ers earlier this season. Will he turn in a repeat performance this weekend in the Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs?

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Davante Adams ($8,500)

In that Week 3 matchup, Adams registered a season-high 12 receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown. He saw 18 targets that night, another season-high. The 49ers’ defense played very well against the Cowboys last week but in general, their secondary has not been great for most of the year. They allowed at least 19 DraftKings points to an opposing wideout in each of their final six regular-season games. And No. 1 wide receivers such as Ja’Marr Chase, A.J. Brown, Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp all scored against the Niners over the season’s last five weeks. Why would Adams’ fate be any different? He has topped 20 DK points in five of his past six full games.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Among the most dependable players in fantasy, Adams is an easy cash-game play this week.