Allen Lazard fantasy outlook: Start or sit Packers WR in the Divisional round?

Allen Lazard has found the end zone five times over his previous five games. Will he hit paydirt yet again and pay off for his DraftKings fantasy managers in Sunday’s Divisional round game versus the San Francisco 49ers?

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Allen Lazard ($4,400)

The role of No. 2 WR on the Packers has been going back and forth between Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling for the majority of the year. As the regular season came to a close, it appeared as if Lazard had taken clear control of that mantle. He caught 11 of 12 targets in his final two games, including two first-half touchdowns against the Lions in Week 18. MVS had just one catch on three targets in Week 17 and then suffered a back injury at Detroit. He missed some practice during Green Bay’s bye week, so keep an eye on that heading into this Sunday’s kickoff. Lazard’s potential against a subpar secondary could be enormous if Valdes-Scantling is out.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Lazard’s DraftKings appeal hinges largely on MVS’ status. Regardless, he’s a worthwhile GPP play. He should turn into one of the most popular wideouts on the slate if MVS is inactive.