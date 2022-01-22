Marquez Valdes-Scantling fantasy outlook: Start or sit Packers WR in the Divisional round?

Marquez Valdes-Scantling suffered a back injury during the Green Bay Packers’ regular-season finale. Can you depend on him in your DraftKings lineups this week versus the San Francisco 49ers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling ($4,300)

As of Tuesday, not much is known about Valdes-Scantling’s status for the Divsional round. He didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday of the Packers’ bye week, so that ain’t great. If he’s able to suit up, there will understandable concern about how limited he may be. MVS does have a favorable matchup in front of him as the 49ers have permitted 63 receptions of 20 yards or more, which is tied for the fourth-most in the NFL. That plus Aaron Rodgers can be a recipe for success for the field-stretching wideout.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

MVS comes at a great price and with plenty of upside. But his back injury probably makes him too risky to use this weekend.