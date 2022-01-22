Josiah Deguara fantasy outlook: Start or sit Packers TE in the Divisional round?

Josiah Deguara had a career-best performance when the Packers last played a foottball game. What does that mean for his fantasy outlook in the Divisional round versus the San Francisco 49ers?

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers TE Josiah Deguara ($3,000)

Deguara caught three passes for a career-high 66 yards in Week 18 against Lions. The second-year tight end also scored his second career touchdown. And now for the cold water: Most of his production came on one pass — a 62-yard TD — from backup quarterback Jordan Love in the fourth quarter. The Packers’ starters were long gone from the game at that point. Deguara is the team’s lead tight end at this point, but he hasn’t recorded more than three receptions or 45 yards in any game with Aaron Rodgers actually on the field. He did catch a 25-yard touchdown from the reigning NFL MVP back in Week 11. Otherwise, Deguara’s production with the first-team offense has been scant. By the way, San Francisco’s defense allowed the seventh-fewest DraftKings points to opposing tight ends during the regular season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Look elsewhere for your fantasy TE in the Divisional round.