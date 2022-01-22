Jauan Jennings fantasy outlook: Start or sit 49ers WR in the Divisional round?

The San Francisco 49ers successfully went on the road and took care of business in the NFC Wild Card round last Sunday, toppling the Dallas Cowboys. They will look to do the same in the Divisional Round on Saturday when facing the top-seeded Green Bay Packers.

49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings has shown flashes of explosiveness as a rookie this season. We’ll go over his viability as an option within your DraftKings Daily Fantasy lineups this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Jauan Jennings ($3,400)

Jennings caught three of five targets for 29 receiving yards last week, earning just 5.9 fantasy points. It was a sharp dropoff from the week prior against the Rams, where he caught two touchdowns and earned 27.4 fantasy points.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Jennings on average only registers a few catches each game and is extremely boom or bust from a fantasy standpoint. The 49ers may be judicious with their receiving targets considering the weather conditions in Green Bay, so it’d be wise to sit him for Saturday.