Brandon Aiyuk fantasy outlook: Start or sit 49ers WR in the Divisional round?

The San Francisco 49ers successfully went on the road and took care of business in the NFC Wild Card round last Sunday, toppling the Dallas Cowboys. They will look to do the same in the Divisional Round on Saturday when facing the top-seeded Green Bay Packers.

49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk improved over the back half of the regular season and emerged as a dangerous weapon for both San Francisco and fantasy users alike. We’ll go over his viability as an option DraftKings Daily Fantasy lineups this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk ($5,200)

Aiyuk wasn’t explosive against the Cowboys last week but still had a solid game. He caught five targets for 66 yards in the win, earning 11.6 fantasy points in the process. He was the team’s leading receiver in a game where they were limited through the air.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The 49ers’ ability to move the ball through the air may once again be limited by the frigid conditions in Green Bay come Saturday night. Aiyuk has value at $5,200 but it’d be best to sit him for this one.