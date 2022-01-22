Deebo Samuel fantasy outlook: Start or sit 49ers WR in the Divisional round?

The San Francisco 49ers successfully went on the road and took care of business in the NFC Wild Card round last Sunday, toppling the Dallas Cowboys. They will look to do the same in the Divisional Round on Saturday when facing the top-seeded Green Bay Packers.

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has seen his star rise over the last few months as he has emerged as a game-breaking offensive weapon. We’ll go over his viability as an option for your DraftKings Daily Fantasy lineup this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel ($7,600)

San Francisco didn’t get much of a passing game going last week but that didn’t stop Samuel from making a major impact. He once again offered his services as a rusher, running for 72 rushing yards and a touchdown in the win. He also three receptions for 38 receiving yards to total 20 fantasy points for the evening.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The cold weather in Green Bay may once again limit the Niners’ effectiveness through the air. However, it’s been proven that Samuel can make magic happen when he has the ball in his hands and the team will want to make sure he gets the ball by any means necessary. He’s a must-start for Saturday.