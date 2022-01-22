Elijah Mitchell fantasy outlook: Start or sit 49ers RB in the Divisional round?

The San Francisco 49ers successfully went on the road and took care of business in the NFC Wild Card round last Sunday, toppling the Dallas Cowboys. They will look to do the same in the Divisional Round on Saturday when facing the top-seeded Green Bay Packers.

49ers running back Elijah Mitchell has been an integral part of the team’s run up to this point and will be a factor in this matchup at Lambeau Field. He’s been limited in practice because of a knee injury but should be good to go Saturday. We’ll go over his viability as option in your lineup for DraftKings Daily Fantasy this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell ($5,800)

Mitchell got the party started last Sunday by scoring the opening touchdown for the Niners. He finished the game with 96 rushing yards, totaling 15.5 fantasy points for DFS users. That brought his weekly average to 16.3 for the year.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With temperatures in the teens in Green Bay and the possibility of snow, the 49ers will want to lean into its ground game just a bit more than usual. That increases the value of a back like Mitchell and it makes him worth a start for the divisional round.