Trey Lance fantasy outlook: Start or sit 49ers QB in the Divisional round?

The San Francisco 49ers are set to travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers in the Divisional Round on Saturday. Quarterback Trey Lance has been decent in the opportunities he’s gotten. From what I’ve seen, he will be the franchise quarterback for the 49ers in the future.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers QB Trey Lance ($5,000)

Lance appeared in five games for the 49ers this season, but started just two. He threw for 603 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s also rushed for 168 yards and a touchdown. The big question is what the 49ers will do at quarterback in this matchup. Jimmy Garoppolo is dealing with a shoulder and thumb injury, but is still expected to play.

The Green Bay Packers defense allows 219.1 passing yards per game which ranks 9th in the NFL. In this game, the 49ers will need a stellar performance out of their quarterback because they’ll need a ton of points if they’d like to win this one. If Lance was starting, I think he’d have a decent game against the Packers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

I don’t expect Lance to play, so I would stay away from playing him.