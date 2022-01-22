Jimmy Garoppolo fantasy outlook: Start or sit 49ers QB in the Divisional round?

The San Francisco 49ers are set to travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers in the Divisional Round on Saturday. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has had an up and down season to say the least. With Trey Lance being drafted in 2021, Garoppolo will need to step it up if he wants to be their quarterback moving forward.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo ($5,200)

In 15 games, Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He really struggled with turning the ball over late in the season and that continued into their Wild Card matchup with the Cowboys. In the game, Garoppolo was 16-25 for 172 yards and an interception. If he would've played decent, the 49ers would've won the game handily.

The Green Bay Packers defense allows 219.1 passing yards per game which ranks 9th in the NFL. In this game, the 49ers will need a stellar performance out of their quarterback because they’ll need a ton of points if they'd like to win this one. I don't expect a great game out of Garoppolo if he does play. Garoppolo is dealing with a shoulder and thumb injury.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Although he’s a cheap option, I would recommend playing someone else.