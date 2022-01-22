Breaking down the cut line for the 2022 American Express tournament

The PGA Tour tees off the second round of the 2022 American Express on Saturday at 11:40 a.m. ET, and while Patrick Cantlay holds a one-shot lead at -14, the question of how many players will come back and play tomorrow at the Stadium Course gets answered on Saturday instead of Friday this weekend.

The 3+1 format of the American Express is an unusual setup on the PGA Tour, and it gives an additional 18 holes to those on the bubble to make the field for the weekend. Right now the cut line is -6, and the ease with which the best golfers in the world are carving up La Quinta Country Club, plus the Nicklaus Course and the Stadium Course at PGA West, you can expect that number to go lower today.

Entering today’s play there are 13 players tied at -6, and 12 at -5.

The first trios tee off on Saturday at 11:40 a.m. ET and the final groups will be on the course at 1:40 p.m. ET. There’s a long way to go before we find out what the weekend field looks like for the American Express.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 54 holes is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group.

What is the cut line for the 2022 American Express?

Entering today’s play the cut line is at -6, but we can expect that to drop by a number or two later today on courses that are quite easy for the best players in the world.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Matthew Wolff (+1), Rory Sabbatini (+1), Jhonattan Vegas (E) are all likely to miss the weekend. Tony Finau (-2), Jason Day (-2), and Patrick Reed (-3) all have plenty of work to do to reach tomorrow’s final round.