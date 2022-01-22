Ryan Tannehill fantasy outlook: Start or sit Titans QB in the Divisional round?

Following their bye in the Wild Card Round, the Tennessee Titans are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round on Sunday. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill had a subpar season to say the least. He was at a disadvantage as he was without his running back for the whole second half of the season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans QB Ryan Tannehill ($5,800)

This year, Tannehill threw for 3,734 yards with 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. His passing yards and touchdowns both ranked 16th of all quarterbacks. The 14 interceptions were tied for the 8th most in the NFL. It’s been extremely difficult for him dealing with major injuries to both his top running back and receivers. Derrick Henry, AJ Brown, and Julio Jones all missed a decent amount of time in the season. Getting Henry back will open up the field for Tannehill.

The Cincinnati Bengals defense allows 250.2 passing yards per game which ranks 27th in the NFL. I’d imagine the Bengals will be focussed on stopping Derrick Henry which should make the game easier for Tannehill. I expect this game to be a shootout.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With all the great quarterbacks available, I think there are better options than Tannehill. However, I think Tannehill will have one of his better games of the season and think he is a great option if you want to spend more money in other spots.