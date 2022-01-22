Joe Burrow fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bengals QB in the Divisional round?

Cincinnati Bengals second-year quarterback Joe Burrow was not phased by the bright lights of the playoffs on Saturday night against the Las Vegas Raiders. The young quarterback will try to keep that momentum going against the No. 1 seed Tennessee Titans.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals QB Joe Burrow ($6,600)

The young quarterback was efficient last weekend against Las Vegas, completing 24-of-34 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns (17.6 fantasy points). In his last six games, Burrow has thrown 14 touchdowns and only two interceptions. The only other quarterbacks valued higher than the former LSU standout is Tom Brady ($6,800), Aaron Rodgers ($7,100), Pat Mahomes ($7,300), and Josh Allen ($7,600).

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you want to save some salary in DFS, then Burrow at $6,600 is not bad, especially with the assortment of weapons he has at wide receiver and tight end. The second-year quarterback will be going up against the Titans, who are ranked 24th against QBs (OPRK) this season.