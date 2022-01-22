CJ Uzomah fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bengals TE in the Divisional round?

The Cincinnati Bengals are set to travel to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round on Saturday. Tight end CJ Uzomah had a better season than most expected. He was a hit or miss all season however, as some weeks he put up double digit fantasy weeks and sometimes he scored zero.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals TE CJ Uzomah ($3,400)

In 16 games, Uzomah had 49 receptions for five touchdowns. He’s actually coming off one of his best games of the season. In the Wild Card matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, he had six receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown.

The Tennessee Titans defense allows 245.2 passing yards per game which ranks 25th in the NFL. This sounds like a big game for Joe Burrow and his weapons. The question will be who he targets the most. The Raiders were actually allowing the third-most fantasy points to opposing tight end points. The Titans rank 5th in the NFL, allowing just 8.7 points per game by DraftKings DFS scoring.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Although he is cheap, Uzomah is not worth the play. There are better options out there.