Tyler Boyd fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bengals WR in the Divisional round?

The Cincinnati Bengals are set to travel to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round on Saturday. Wide receiver Tyler Boyd is one of the veteran players for this Bengals offense. While he’s only 27 years old, Boyd’s one of the oldest receivers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tyler Boyd ($4,800)

Boyd finished the regular season with 67 receptions for 828 yards and five touchdowns. Throughout his career, he’s always been a tough receiver but he was relied on much more. Now with the younger guys like Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, Boyd hasn’t needed to do as much. In their Wild Card game, Boyd had four receptions for 26 yards and a touchdown.

The Tennessee Titans defense allows 245.2 passing yards per game which ranks 25th in the NFL. This sounds like a big game for Joe Burrow and his receivers. The question will be which weapons he targets the most. I expect Tennessee to throw a ton of different stuff at Cincinnati to stop Chase and it will open it up for his other receivers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

For as cheap as he is, Boyd looks like a great option to start.