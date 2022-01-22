Ja’Marr Chase fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bengals WR in the Divisional round?

Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase made his presence felt in his playoff debut against the Las Vegas Raiders. He will now gear up to play the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional round this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase ($7,100)

Chase had a good playoff debut last week against Las Vegas, recording nine receptions (12 targets) for 116 yards and 23 rushing yards. Even though Chase did not score a touchdown, he still recorded 25.9 fantasy points.

The rookie wide receiver has now had at least 100 receiving yards in three out of his last four games, when you include last week’s playoff game. The Titans’ secondary has had their fair share of issues and best believe they will do their best to slow down the dynamic rookie wide receivers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

After his performance in Super Wild Card Weekend, Chase is the fourth-highest valued wide receiver in fantasy. If you wanted to pair with him Matt Stafford that would be a nice 1-2 duo for your lineups. The Titans are ranked 31st against WRs (OPRK) this season and allowing 41.9 fantasy points per game.