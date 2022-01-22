Tee Higgins fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bengals WR in the Divisional round?

Cincinnati Bengals second-year wide receiver Tee Higgins had a quiet performance against the Las Vegas Raiders last week. However, he could breakout against the Titans, who will try to keep Ja’Marr Chase out of the end zone.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tee Higgins ($5,700)

Higgins did not do much in last week’s win against the Raiders to advance to the Divisional round against the Titans. The former Clemson standout had one reception (four targets) for 10 yards (2.0 fantasy points). It was the first time this season that Higgins had one catch in a game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Nevertheless, I would still opt to start Higgins in DFS this week against a Titans’ defense that is allowing 41.9 fantasy points per game to wide receivers and ranked 31st in OPRK. Chase will likely be double-teamed, which means Higgins, Tyler Boyd, tight end CJ Uzomah should be able to take advantage and put up some production.