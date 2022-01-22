Joe Mixon fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bengals RB in the Divisional round?

Cincinnati Bengals star running back Joe Mixon had a solid playoff debut against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mixon, who had a career year on the ground, will look to make some noise against the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional round.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals RB Joe Mixon ($6,600)

The veteran running back produced 48 yards on 17 carries, along with four receptions (five targets) for 28 yards and 11.6 fantasy points. It was Mixon’s third consecutive game with at 10 or more fantasy points.

Now he’ll get ready to play the Titans’ defense, which has improved over the last few weeks, and only giving up 84.6 rushing yards per game this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Mixon is the third-highest valued running back in DFS this week, behind the likes of Derrick Henry ($7,500) and Aaron Jones ($6,800). If the Titans are determined to slow down Cincy’s passing game, then that means Mixon will have to play a big role. I’d start to him as one of my two running backs and pair him with Sony Michel or Cam Akers.