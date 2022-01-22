Derrick Henry fantasy outlook: Start or sit Titans RB in the Divisional round?

Following their bye in the Wild Card Round, the Tennessee Titans are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round on Sunday. Running back Derrick Henry was putting up insane numbers per usual prior to his injury. As most know, Henry is set to return to play first game since October 31st.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans RB Derrick Henry ($7,500)

Prior to his injury, in just eight games, Henry had 219 carries for 937 yards and ten touchdowns. What's crazy is the fact that weeks after his injury, he was still one of the top running backs in rushing yards. His 937 rushing yards ranked 9th in the NFL and its insane to see a guy do that in just eight games. Although he’s been out a while, I still think we’ll see him get a healthy dose of carries.

The Cincinnati Bengals defense allows 102.5 rushing yards per game which ranks 7th in the NFL. The only way the Bengals will win this game is to Derrick Henry. Even coming off an injury, I still see him putting up big numbers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Although he is the most expensive running back option, I think he’s worth playing. I fully expect him to score the most fantasy points out of all the other running backs.