D’Onta Foreman fantasy outlook: Start or sit Titans RB in the Divisional round?

Following their bye in the Wild Card Round, the Tennessee Titans are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round on Sunday. Running back D’Onta Foreman stepped up in a big way in Derrick Henry’s absence, but I think we’ll see him in a much smaller role with Henry coming back this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans RB D’Onta Foreman ($5,400)

In nine games, Foreman had 133 carries for 566 yards and three touchdowns. He also had nine receptions for 123. Foreman is actually more expensive than I expected him to be. Unless Henry is extremely limited, I don't see Foreman doing much at all.

The Cincinnati Bengals defense allows 102.5 rushing yards per game which ranks 7th in the NFL. I expect the Titans to have Henry on the field as much as possible. Between Foreman and Hilliard, I think Hilliard will be used more in the passing game than Foreman.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Regardless of cost, Foreman should not be in your lineup.