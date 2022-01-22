Dontrell Hilliard fantasy outlook: Start or sit Titans RB in the Divisional round?

Following their bye in the Wild Card Round, the Tennessee Titans are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round on Sunday. Running back Dontrell Hilliard stepped up in a big way in Derrick Henry’s absence, but I think we’ll see him in a much smaller role with Henry coming back this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans RB Dontrell Hilliard ($4,300)

In eight games, Hilliard has 56 carries for 350 yards and two touchdowns. He also has 19 receptions for 87 yards. The Titans use Hilliard more in the passing game than Foreman, so between the two, Hilliard would be the better play in my opinion. However, I would stay away from both.

The Cincinnati Bengals defense allows 102.5 rushing yards per game which ranks 7th in the NFL. I expect the Titans to have Henry on the field as much as possible. Which means much less playing time for Hilliard and Foreman.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Regardless of cost, Hilliard should not be in your lineup.