AJ Brown fantasy outlook: Start or sit Titans WR in the Divisional round?

Following their bye in the Wild Card Round, the Tennessee Titans are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round on Sunday. Wide receiver AJ Brown is another Titans player who’s dealt with injuries this season. When healthy, he’s one of the better receivers in the NFL.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR AJ Brown ($6,200)

In 13 games, Brown has 63 receptions for 869 yards and five touchdowns. This playoff game is huge for him. In last years playoff matchup against the Ravens, Brown had six receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown. With Derrick Henry back, I think Brown’s numbers will go up even more.

The Cincinnati Bengals defense allows 250.2 passing yards per game which ranks 27th in the NFL. I’d imagine the Bengals will be focused on stopping Henry which should make the game easier for Tannehill. I think we’ll see both teams score a ton in this one.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

At $6,200, Brown is a steal. I would recommend putting him in your lineup.