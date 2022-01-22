Julio Jones fantasy outlook: Start or sit Titans WR in the Divisional round?

Following their bye in the Wild Card Round, the Tennessee Titans are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round on Sunday. Wide receiver Julio Jones had a disappointing regular season. We know how good he can be when on the field, but that wasn’t really the case this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR Julio Jones ($4,700)

In 10 games, Jones has 31 receptions for 434 yards and a touchdown. Those are the worst statistics he’s put up in his career, but I wouldn’t put all the blame on him. The passing game in Tennessee hasn't been the best.

The Cincinnati Bengals defense allows 250.2 passing yards per game which ranks 27th in the NFL. I’d imagine the Bengals will be focused on stopping Henry which should make the game easier for Tannehill. However, I don't expect a big game out of Jones.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

I think there are better options out there and wouldn't recommend playing him.