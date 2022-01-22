 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Julio Jones fantasy outlook: Start or sit Titans WR in the Divisional round?

We go over the fantasy football and DFS outlook of Julio Jones ahead of the Divisional round matchup against the Bengals in the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

BenHall1
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) during the first quarter Nissan Stadium Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Following their bye in the Wild Card Round, the Tennessee Titans are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round on Sunday. Wide receiver Julio Jones had a disappointing regular season. We know how good he can be when on the field, but that wasn’t really the case this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR Julio Jones ($4,700)

In 10 games, Jones has 31 receptions for 434 yards and a touchdown. Those are the worst statistics he’s put up in his career, but I wouldn’t put all the blame on him. The passing game in Tennessee hasn't been the best.

The Cincinnati Bengals defense allows 250.2 passing yards per game which ranks 27th in the NFL. I’d imagine the Bengals will be focused on stopping Henry which should make the game easier for Tannehill. However, I don't expect a big game out of Jones.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

I think there are better options out there and wouldn't recommend playing him.

