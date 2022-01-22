Nick Westbrook-Ikhine fantasy outlook: Start or sit Titans WR in the Divisional round?

Following their bye in the Wild Card Round, the Tennessee Titans are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round on Sunday. Wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine shocked a lot of people this season. His numbers were far better than anyone expected.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine ($3,800)

In 16 games, Westbrook-Ikhine had 38 receptions for 476 yards and four touchdowns. He’s coming off one of his best games of the season. In Week 18, against the Houston Texans, Westbrook-Ikhine had four receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown.

The Cincinnati Bengals defense allows 250.2 passing yards per game which ranks 27th in the NFL. I’d imagine the Bengals will be focused on stopping Henry which should make the game easier for Tannehill. However, I don’t expect a big game out of Westbrook-Ikhine. I don't see him getting many targets.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Although he’s extremely cheap, I’d recommend not playing Westbrook-Ikhine.