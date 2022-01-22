Full list of tee times for Final Round of the 2022 American Express

American Lee Hodges and Frenchman Paul Barjon will start Sunday in the final group tied for the lead entering the last round of the 2022 American Express from the Coachella Valley in Southern California.

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning, and coverage will be on the Golf Channel from 3 to 7 p.m. ET. You can also follow along at PGA Tour Live, who will have four different streams available, including one of the featured group of Hodges and Barjon so you won’t miss a shot.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Hodges is +400 to walk away with the trophy, and Barjon just behind at +450, with both players at -18. Tom Hoge is the only player at -17, and he’s set at +600. Seamus Power is two shots back at -16, but he’s also listed at +600 to win.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 4 of the American Express on Sunday.