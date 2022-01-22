 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for Final Round of the 2022 American Express

The final round of the 2022 American Express tees off at 11:45 a.m. ET on Sunday at the Stadium Course at PGA West in Palm Springs. We have a full list of tee times.

By Collin Sherwin
Lee Hodges hits his tee shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the The American Express at the Stadium Course at PGA West on January 22, 2022 in La Quinta, California. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

American Lee Hodges and Frenchman Paul Barjon will start Sunday in the final group tied for the lead entering the last round of the 2022 American Express from the Coachella Valley in Southern California.

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning, and coverage will be on the Golf Channel from 3 to 7 p.m. ET. You can also follow along at PGA Tour Live, who will have four different streams available, including one of the featured group of Hodges and Barjon so you won’t miss a shot.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Hodges is +400 to walk away with the trophy, and Barjon just behind at +450, with both players at -18. Tom Hoge is the only player at -17, and he’s set at +600. Seamus Power is two shots back at -16, but he’s also listed at +600 to win.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 4 of the American Express on Sunday.

American Express Final Round Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer Golfer Golfer
1:55 PM Tee #1 Lee Hodges Paul Barjon Tom Hoge
1:45 PM Tee #1 Seamus Power Harry Higgs Hudson Swafford
1:45 PM Tee #10 Trey Mullinax Stephen Stallings Jr.
1:35 PM Tee #1 Lanto Griffin Cameron Young Francesco Molinari
1:35 PM Tee #10 Bronson Burgoon Nick Taylor
1:25 PM Tee #1 Harold Varner III Sahith Theegala Patrick Cantlay
1:25 PM Tee #10 Emiliano Grillo Tony Finau Jason Day
1:15 PM Tee #1 Will Zalatoris Denny McCarthy Wyndham Clark
1:15 PM Tee #10 Henrik Norlander Scottie Scheffler J.J. Spaun
1:05 PM Tee #1 Davis Riley Jon Rahm Brian Harman
1:05 PM Tee #10 Vince Whaley Seung-Yul Noh Patrick Reed
12:55 PM Tee #1 Lucas Glover Adam Svensson Joseph Bramlett
12:55 PM Tee #10 Taylor Moore Jason Dufner Hank Lebioda
12:45 PM Tee #1 Roger Sloan David Lipsky Si Woo Kim
12:45 PM Tee #10 Doug Ghim Graeme McDowell Justin Rose
12:35 PM Tee #1 Charles Howell III Martin Trainer Greyson Sigg
12:35 PM Tee #10 Anirban Lahiri Abraham Ancer Adam Hadwin
12:25 PM Tee #1 Zach Johnson Brandt Snedeker Wade Oney
12:25 PM Tee #10 Sepp Straka Michael Gligic Kevin Chappell
12:15 PM Tee #1 Patton Kizzire Luke List Dave Lewis
12:15 PM Tee #10 J.T. Poston Brice Garnett Gary Cobb
12:05 PM Tee #1 K.H. Lee Sungjae Im Allan Thygesen
12:05 PM Tee #10 Patrick Rodgers Jared Wolfe John McClure
11:55 AM Tee #1 Aaron Rai Alex Smalley Rob Light
11:55 AM Tee #10 Russell Henley Nick Hardy Andrew McDonald
11:45 AM Tee #1 Christiaan Bezuidenhout Sam Ryder Shantanu Narayen
11:45 AM Tee #10 Andrew Putnam Camilo Villegas Patrick Mount

