Best value lineup strategy for 49ers vs. Packers in the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL playoffs

To wrap-up the Saturday’s Divisional round doubleheader, the No. 6 seed San Francisco 49ers will play the No. 1 seed Green Bay Packers at 8:15 p.m. ET on FOX.

This game also features a ton of stars such as George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, Aaron Rodgers, and Davante Adams that many DFS players will try to stack their lineup with. But as we see in DFS showdown contests, it is not about the star players sometimes. It also depends which players you have in those FLEX tiers to fill out your lineup.

Outside of the big names, who are some lower-tier value flex plays on both teams that could help you win this Divisional game showdown on DraftKings? Let’s discuss some options below.

49ers vs. Packers: DraftKings Showdown values

Jauan Jennings, WR, $4,800

With Aiyuk and Samuel drawing a ton of attention from the Packers’ secondary, it could open up the door for Jennings to make some plays Saturday night. The 24-year-old wide receiver did not find the end zone in last week’s against the Niners, but still managed to have three receptions (five targets) for 29 yards and 5.9 fantasy points.

The Packers are ranked 18th against WRs (OPRK) this season and Jennings have been solid over the last few weeks for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Keep your eye out for him.

AJ Dillon, RB, $5,000

If Aaron Jones is ready to go for Saturday night after being hindered by a knee injury since Week 10, then Dillon will go back to his backup role in the Packers’ backfield. However, do not sleep on Dillon have a productive game. The second-year running back played well this season with 807 yards and seven total touchdowns.

In his last five games, the former Boston College standout is averaging 11.2 fantasy points and has three touchdowns on the ground. The last time these two teams played each other in Week 3, Dillon only had six carries for 18 yards and 4.6 fantasy points. It would not be a surprise to see Dillon get at least 10 or more carries in Saturday night’s game.

Allen Lazard, WR, $5,600

I don’t consider Lazard a value play when it comes to his price, but he’s the next viable pass catching option for Rodgers. The former Iowa State standout ended the regular season on a high note, recording four touchdowns in the last three games.

In the regular season finale against Detroit, Lazard had five receptions (six targets) for 75 yards, two touchdowns, and 24.5 fantasy points. He’s also recorded at least five or more receptions in three out of his last five games. With Marquez Valdes-Scantling doubtful for Saturday, we should expect to see a ton of Lazard, opposite of Adams on the outside.