Best value lineup strategy for Bengals vs. Titans in the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL playoffs

To kick-off the Divisional Round on Saturday, the No. 4 seed Cincinnati Bengals will take on the No. 1 seed Tennessee Titans at 4:30 p.m. ET. This game features a ton of stars such as Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Mixon, A.J. Brown, Derrick Henry, and Julio Jones that many DFS players will try to stack their lineup with. But as we see in DFS showdown contests, it is not about the star players sometimes. It also depends which players you have in those FLEX tiers to fill out your lineup.

Outside of the big names, who are some lower-tier value flex plays on both teams that could help you win this Divisional game showdown on DraftKings? Let’s discuss some options below.

Bengals vs. Titans: DraftKings Showdown values

Anthony Firkser, TE, $5,200

Until we know if Derrick Henry is going to 100% play on Saturday, we are going to go with Titans tight end Anthony Firkser as one of our value plays. Firsker has scored a touchdown in back-to-back games for Tennessee and is averaging 13.5 fantasy points per game.

The veteran tight end has also recorded at least three or more receptions in three out of his last five games. He has a favorable matchup on Saturday as the Bengals’ defense is ranked 25th against TEs (OPRK) and allowing 15.4 fantasy points per game this season.

Evan McPherson, K, $4,000

The rookie kicker out of the University of Florida has been great this season for the Bengals and only has missed two field goals since Week 14. Last week against the Las Vegas Raiders, McPherson was an immaculate 4-for-4 on field goals and 2-for-2 on extra points (11 fantasy points).

He has scored 10 or more fantasy points in his last five starts. Knowing how susceptible the Titans’ pass defense is, the Bengals should be able to move the ball and if they can’t score a touchdown. They have a reliable kicker in McPherson, who has performed like a veteran up to this point.

D’Onta Foreman, RB, $4,800

Since our value plays are slim in this game, we are going to take a shot on D’Onta Foreman, who has performed well since Derrick Henry has been out with a foot injury. However, with Henry potentially coming back for Saturday, Foreman’s carries could be cut down, but I’d still expect him to at least get 10.

In his last five games, the veteran running back is averaging 74.6 rushing yards with three touchdowns. Foreman also had 14.4 fantasy points per game over that span of time. The Bengals are ranked 21st against running backs this season (OPRK).