NFL DFS picks, Bengals-Titans DraftKings Showdown strategy for Divisional round game

The Cincinnati Bengals take on the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL playoffs. Kickoff from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday, January 22nd is set for 4:30 p.m. ET with the game airing on CBS. If you are looking to play DFS this weekend, you will see that you are rather limited in your options. Here are our Showdown picks for this matchup.

Bengals vs. Titans DraftKings Showdown strategy

Injuries to monitor

DE Trey Hendrickson- concussion

DT Josh Tupou- knee

CB Janoris Jenkins- ankle

Captain’s chair picks

Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Chase and the rest of the Bengals wide receivers have an incredible matchup this weekend against the Titans' secondary. They are giving up the second-most DFS points per game to opposing wide receivers. Chase was his usual dominant self in the first round of the playoffs bringing in nine of his 12 targets for 116 yards. He didn’t find the endzone, but I expect that to change in the Divisional Round.

Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

This pick is riskier but is the reason that I included the injuries for the Bengals defensive line. Henry is set to return to game action for the first time since Halloween. He suffered a foot injury that kept him out of action, but if you look at the videos from practice this week, he looks ready to roll for this weekend. If he is truly rested and a full-go, look for Henry to be the focal point of this Titans offense.

Value Plays

Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals — $4800

With the same analysis as to why you should have Chase in your Captain’s Chair, Boyd has a great matchup. If the Titans are able to somehow contain Chase and Higgins, we have seen Boyd rise to the occasion when that has happened this season. Boyd dominates the middle of the field and if Chase and Tee Higgins Higgins can help Joe Burrow as deep threats, Boyd may fall into value in the short game.

Anthony Firkser, TE, Tennessee Titans — $3100

Firkser is the cheapest starting tight end option and he has upside. The Bengals defense is giving up the eighth-most DFS points per game to opposing defenses. Add in that he capped off the regular season by scoring a touchdown in each of his final two games and he has value. If the Bengals are keying in on AJ Brown and Julio Jones in the receiving game, look for Firsker to exceed his value with his involvement.