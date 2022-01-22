NFL DFS picks, 49ers-Packers DraftKings Showdown strategy for Divisional round game

The San Francisco 49ers hit the road to take on the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 22nd and the game will air on FOX. When it comes to the playoffs, you have limited options to choose from for your DFS lineups. In this article, we look at the Showdown strategy you should use for this matchup.

49ers vs. Packers DraftKings Showdown strategy

Injuries to monitor

QB Jimmy Garoppolo- right shoulder, right thumb

RB Elijah Mitchell- knee

WR- Marquez Valdes-Scantling- back

Captain’s chair picks

Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Samuel’s value will certainly take a hit if quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo happens to miss the game, so his injury is something to monitor. If he plays, Samuel will resume his versatile role in the offense being a weapon as both a wide receiver and a running back. Samuel has become a problem that opposing defenses have yet to figure out and the 49ers enjoy using him in a variety of ways.

Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

Thought about going with quarterback Aaron Rodgers here, but Davante Adams is poised for a big game. When these two teams met in Week 3, Adams put up 12 receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown. The Packers are rested from their first-round bye and while the 49ers have momentum, Adams is going to be the top target for Rodgers and should pop off.

Value Plays

AJ Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers — $5100

Dillon saw his value increase as the regular season came to a close. Whether that was to preserve the legs of starting running back Aaron Jones or if Dillon had earned the increased workload. I am going with the latter and I think that Dillon and Jone split carries. One noticeable aspect of Dillon’s game has been his usage as the redzone running back. While Jones is a solid receiving back, Dillon is that bruiser that can shove off would-be tacklers and find the endzone.

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 49ers — $5200

Obviously, this correlates to the assumption that Jimmy G suits up for this game. He is currently the cheapest starting quarterback from the Divisional Round weekend. With offensive weapons like Mitchell, Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and tight end George Kittle, there are a number of targets for Garoppolo to spread the ball around to. When these teams met in Week 3, Garoppolo threw for 257 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.