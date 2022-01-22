Betting Bengals-Titans against the spread in the Divisional Round

The Cincinnati Bengals hit the road to take on the Tennessee Titans in the second round of the 2022 NFL playoffs. Kickoff for this Divisional Round game from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. The game is set to air on CBS and the Titans are a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bengals vs. Titans spread pick: CIN +3.5

The Titans are coming out of the bye week that they earned as the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Sure, they get the extra rest, but they also have had some time since their final regular-season game against the Houston Texans. Meanwhile, the Bengals are riding high off of their Wild Card victory that saw the team win its first playoff game in 31 years.

With momentum on the Bengals side, their wide receiver trio of Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd looks primed to pick apart the Titans' poor secondary. Tennesee does have a solid defensive line that will slow down Joe Mixon, but that doesn’t apply to trying to contain the Cincy pass-catchers.

All eyes are going to be on Tennessee’s star running back Derrick Henry returning to the backfield. He is coming back from an injury that was thought to have sidelined him for the rest of the season, but from the videos emerging from practice this week, he looks ready to go this weekend. Henry should be fairly well-rested, but it remains to be seen how he fares in game action.

Even with Henry’s return, from what we have seen of the Bengals’ offense and defense, they are going to be tough to beat. Cool guy Joe Burrow is confident and has been playing some of the best football of his young career and I think he helps pick apart this Titans defense to help Cincy cover.

