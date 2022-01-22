Betting 49ers-Packers against the spread in the Divisional Round

The San Francisco 49ers hit the road and take on the Green Bay Packers in the second round of the 2022 NFL playoffs. Kickoff for this Divisional Round matchup from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 22nd. The game is set to air on FOX and the Packers are a 6-point favorite over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers vs. Packers spread pick: SF +6

When these teams met in Week 3, the Packers emerged with a 30-28 victory that saw kicker Mason Crosby hit a 51-yard field goal as time expired. While the results of the first game play into the decision to go with the Niners to cover, it really comes down to how these teams have been playing recently.

The Packers secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC which earned them a first-round bye. While they are rested, they are coming into this game after a week off which could cause their offense to start slower than usual. Meanwhile, San Francisco played an all-around solid game against the Dallas Cowboys in the first round and is coming into this game with momentum.

While Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams are likely going to be the focal point of this game, 49ers wide receiver/running back Deebo Samuel has emerged as a problem for opposing defenses that teams haven’t been able to solve yet.

