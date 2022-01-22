Betting the over/under for Bengals-Titans in the Divisional Round

The Tennessee Titans came out of their bye week ready to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. Kickoff from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee is set for 4:30 p.m. ET with the game airing on CBS. DraftKings Sportsbook has the point total for this game set at 47.

Over/under pick Bengals vs. Titans: OVER 47

The Titans had a bye in the first round of the playoffs which they earned with the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Bengals got a big win in the Wild Card round over the Las Vegas Raiders. This was the first playoff win that Cincinnati has had in 31 years. They won 26-19 for a total of 45 points, but I think the point total of 47 gets surpassed in this game.

The Titans have a solid run defense which will slow down the Bengals’ Joe Mixon. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for their secondary as they are certainly susceptible to giving up big games to opposing wide receivers. Cincinnati’s trio of Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd is one of the best in the league and could spell big problems for the Titans' defense.

For the Tennessee offense, they are going to welcome running back Derrick Henry back to the backfield. Henry was sidelined with what was thought to be a season-ending injury, but from the videos that have emerged from the team’s practice this week, he looks ready to run. With Henry’s presence in the backfield, this should open up both AJ Brown and Julio Jones in the receiving game.

I think this game is high-scoring with the respective offenses being at full strength. They will be frequent flyers in the endzone and defense may win championships, but the offenses are going to win you this bet. OVER.

