Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 270 title bout

The UFC will be back in action this weekend with UFC 270 from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday, January 22nd. Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane will compete in a heavyweight title bout as the main event, and it can be seen on ESPN+ PPV.

Ngannou has a 16-3 record and won each of his last five fights heading into this bout. This will be his first fight since defeating Stipe Miocic in the second round as part of UFC 260 on May 27, 2021 when he claimed the title with a knockout.

Gane is undefeated heading into this fight with a 10-0 record. He fought three times in 2021, and his most recent fight came on August 7th when he defeated Derrick Lewis as the headliner in UFC 265. Gane is the favorite to take the heavyweight title.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 on Saturday, January 22nd.

Money line odds

Ngannou: +130

Gane: -150

