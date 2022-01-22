Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 270 title bout

UFC 270 will take place this weekend from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday, January 22nd. The co-main event will feature Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo competing for the flyweight title, and it can all be seen on ESPN+ PPV.

Moreno will defend the title for the first time, and he will come into this fight as a favorite with a 19-5-2 record. He hasn’t lost in any of his last seven fights, and his last two bouts came against Figueiredo with one loss and one draw. The most recent fight was a victory for Moreno via submission on June 12th of last year.

Figueiredo had been the champ prior to Moreno taking over the flyweight title. He has a 20-2-1 record, meaning he was 20-1 before his fights against Moreno. Figueiredo would love to reclaim his title in the trilogy of this fight, but oddsmakers suggest he will fall short once again against Moreno.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 270 on Saturday, January 19th.

Money line odds

Moreno: -180

Figueiredo: +155

